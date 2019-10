Residents urged to take part in National Drug Take Back Day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky State Police officials are encouraging people to participate in National Drug Take Back Day as a way to potentially combat drug misuse.

The program allows people to remove potentially dangerous medicines from homes and dispose of them safely. Officials say 16 collection sites statewide will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, October 26, 2019.

This will be the 18th National Drug Take Back Day. The campaign has resulted in millions of pounds of opioids and other medicines being gathered, reducing possible drug misuse.

For the first time, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and partnering law enforcement agencies will accept vaping devices and cartridges at any drop off location during the event.

Officials say many abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, often from home medicine cabinets.

The following list includes collection sites in our area. A complete list of collection sites is available on the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration website.

