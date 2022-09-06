CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston City Council has passed a resolution to rename a street after a teenager shot and killed last April.

According to the council, the 900 block of West 2nd Street in Charleston will be honorarily named for Kelvin “KJ” Taylor, an 18-year-old Capital High School student athlete who was shot and killed April 7, 2021

Taylor lived on the 900 block of West Second Street his entire life and was set to graduate from Capital High School in May 2021 before he lost his life to gun violence the month prior.

When the resolution was first introduced, Ward 4 Council Member Larry Moore said all 26 members of City Council co-sponsored the resolution that will honorarily name the block in memory of Taylor.

“He was loved by so many people in the community from adults to kids. He was just a great young man, and this is a way to keep his legacy going,” Moore said in August.

The resolution passed through the Planning, Streets and Traffic Committee Monday, Aug. 22. The council says the addresses of those who live on the 900 block of West Second Street will not be changed.