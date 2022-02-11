CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – They are the families who know the true meaning of sacrifice, and today, they took the time to tell lawmakers in Charleston about their sons and daughters who gave their lives for our country.

The Gold Star Mothers were at the West Virginia State Capitol to watch as lawmakers passed a resolution that paves the way for highways and bridges to be named for our fallen service members.

“As long as our children’s names are being spoken and can be heard, they won’t be forgotten, and we are here to as long as our children’s names are being spoken and can be heard the won’t be forgotten and we are here to honor that memory so that our children won’t be forgotten,” said Gold Star Mother Terry Cunningham.

The families keep their children’s names alive by raising money to help veterans in need.