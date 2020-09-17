Resources you can use to learn “Schoology”

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With many schools transitioning to remote learning, some are relying on the “schoology” tool to keep students, teachers, and parents communicating.

If you’re a Kanawha County school parent, it’s a term you should probably get familiar with.

Kanawha County Schools secondary science curriculum specialist, Rosie Rhodes says, “it allows teachers to share their curriculum with their students, but also allows students to do activities, tests, quiz’s, assessments, watch films, do interactions, it actually allows for digital, blended, and remote teaching.”

The tool is used to help students, parents, and teachers access homework and communicate in an easy, all-in-one place.

And if you’re not good with technology or don’t understand how to navigate the schools website, Kanawha County has a tutorial that airs every night and every morning on channel 17 through Suddenlink.

“Once they get a parent account set up, really the communication they can do, and the information they can see for their child, is unlimited.” said Rhodes.

Rhodes adds that like many things in this pandemic, learning online is not an easy task, but she has faith families will benefit from this platform in the coming weeks.

“There’s always going to be bumps in the road but ya know, we have to solve those bumps and we have to keep going. And realize that we just want to make sure that our children are successful and we will do anything in our power to make that child successful.” Rosie Rhodes

Follow Erin Noon on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.