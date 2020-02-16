Responders from multiple counties on scene of crash in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Responders from multiple counties have been dispatched to a crash on Lens Creek Road in Boone County Sunday afternoon.

The crash involves two vehicles and took place on Lens Creek Road near the intersection of Ashford-Nellis Road just after 2 p.m. Both lanes at this location are closed due to the crash.

There are reports of injuries, but specific details on injuries are not known at this time.

Marmet Fire, Boone County EMS, Racine Fire, and West Virginia State Police are responding to the scene.

We will provide more details on this story as more information is released.