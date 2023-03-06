SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – A local restaurant in Kanawha County will be closing its doors this year after 37 years in business.

According to business owner, Natalie Edens Fisher, Topspot Country Cookin’ will permanently close its doors on Saturday, April 15, 2023. She says while closing the business was a difficult decision, but following the passing of her mother, Janet Edens, who founded the restaurant, Edens Fisher says she believes closing the doors is the best decision to allow her to spend more time with her family.

According to Edens Fisher April 15 will be a Customer Appreciation Day to thank the community for their support over the past 37 years. She says while food on Customer Appreciation Day will be free, donation jars will be set out to help the restaurant’s employees while they transition into future careers.

Edens Fisher says the employees’ dedication to stay on at the restaurant until the doors close have shown her how much love and respect they had for her mother.

According to Edens Fisher, the business will go up for auction as a “fully functional restaurant” on May 4, 2023.