Restaurant Week returns to Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – If you like to eat, this week is your lucky week! Put on your big pants and head out to local Charleston restaurants.

Thirteen restaurants are offering a special menu for Restaurant Week in Charleston.

“Right now, we do a $40 set menu. You get three courses,” David Andrews, The Lookout Owner said.

Restaurant owners say restaurant week is key to the industry for a couple of reasons.

“It takes place during a slow time that’s typical within the business. That’s the month of January. It’s also important because it brings people into restaurants that maybe they haven’t been in before,” Patrick Pelley, Books and Brews Owner said.

So far restaurants have been slammed since the event started.

“We sold more last night than we did in 2020 the same time restaurant week, and that was pre-COVID,” Pelley said.

“Tuesday is usually my worst day of the week. Up there I had a full house from 5 to 8. It was good, Good business for last night,” Andrews said.

Each restaurant serves a special menu with most offering a three-course meal with a set price.

“My grandmother was from Syria so I grew up with Syrian pizza and I don’t usually serve that ever and so I said let’s introduce that. Something I grew up on,” Pelley said.

Owners say they’ve seen more people come out than in many years and are thankful they can get back to some normalcy in the business.

“You don’t put 140 seats in a restaurant to do takeout. You don’t put 12 taps on a wall to do take out. That’s just not our business model. Ours is to have people come together and socialize and have an experience.”

Restaurant weeks runs until 11 p.m on Saturday.