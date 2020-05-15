Restaurants, bars allowed to open for outdoor dining

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — The next phase of “Responsible ReStart Ohio continues on Friday, May 15, 2020 as more businesses continue to reopen in a limited fashion.

Among those businesses are hair and nail salons, barbershops, and tattoo parlors. The big change people may notice, however, is restaurants and bars reopening for outdoor dining.

Some of the restaurants reopening in Ironton for outdoor dining include Peddler’s Home Cooking, the End Zone, and the Auger Inn.

While the End Zone and the Auger have outdoor seating already available, Peddler’s does not. Peddler’s will be setting up a limited number of tables and chairs in their parking lot while still accepting drive thru, pick-up, and delivery orders.

“80% of [our customers] are regular customers who have thankfully supported us through this, coming through the drive thru or [placing] delivery orders,” said Cindy Barnes, owner of Peddler’s Home Cooking. “There [haven’t] been a lot of cases in this area, and now everybody that did have it is out of isolation so hopefully the new normal won’t last very long, and we can get back to the absolutely normal.”

The End Zone will do drive thru, pick-up, and outdoor dining orders, while the Auger will do pick-up and outdoor dining orders.

“I would like to see us not open outside [or inside] until the 21st,” said Rick Haynes, owner of the End Zone, referring to the date restaurants in Ohio are able to open up their dining rooms to 50% capacity. “My first thought is being able to police those people. And it’s very hard to keep them apart [in an outdoor setting].”

Hours of operation for these restaurants are as follow:

Peddler’s Home Cooking Friday, May 15, 2020 – 7 am until 7 pm Saturday, May 16, 2020 – 7 am until 7 pm Sunday, May 17, 2020 – 7 am until 7 pm Monday, May 18, 2020 – 7 am until 7 pm Tuesday, May 19, 2020 – 7 am until 7 pm Wednesday, May 20, 2020 – 7 am until 7 pm

The End Zone Friday, May 15, 2020 – 11 am until midnight Saturday, May 16, 2020 – 11 am until 11 pm Sunday, May 17, 2020 – 11 am until 11 pm Monday, May 18, 2020 – 11 am until 11 pm Tuesday, May 19, 2020 – 11 am until 11 pm Wednesday, May 20, 2020 – 11 am until 11 pm

The Auger Inn Friday, May 15, 2020 – 12 noon until midnight Saturday, May 16, 2020 – 12 noon until midnight Sunday, May 17, 2020 – 12 noon until midnight Monday, May 18, 2020 – 12 noon until midnight Tuesday, May 19, 2020 – 12 noon until midnight Wednesday, May 20, 2020 – 12 noon until midnight



