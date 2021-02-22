Countdown to Tax Day
Results for harm-reduction programs suggests new strategies

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – After a month-long analysis, The West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute released a report on harm reduction and syringe service programs.

This report is focused on findings from the Kanawha-Charleston area. The research was conducted in response to community interest for additional conversation on the topic of harm reduction.

The report’s recommendations include developing strategies to address needle litter, and launching an education campaign to address the stigma associated with substance use disorder.

“Harm reduction is important in preventing the spread of infectious disease and promoting public health,” said Dr. Susan Bissett, WV DII President. “However, we know that the success of these programs is largely dependent on community support; which makes understanding community perceptions and attitudes about such programs key to moving our communities forward in addressing substance use disorder.”

The entire report can be accessed at: www.wvdii.org/harmreduction.

