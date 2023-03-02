LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A resurfacing project in Lawrence County, Ohio, could cause some traffic delays for drivers beginning next week.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, crews will begin work on a resurfacing project along US 52 on Monday, March 6, between the village of Hanging Rock to Crabtree Hollow Road. This area also includes the City of Ironton and Village of Coal Grove.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Crews say that throughout the project, at least one lane of traffic will be maintained in either direction. However, there may be additional shoulder and temporary exit closures during the duration of the project. ODOT says this also will include a single lane closure on the 13th Street Bridge from Ashland, Kentucky.

According to ODOT, in March, crews will begin the project with joint and full-depth pavement repairs, and will begin milling and resurfacing in April. ODOT says the project is being completed by the Shelley Company at an estimated cost of $4.6 million.