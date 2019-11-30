Retailers struggle to hire seasonal workers ahead of the holiday season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Black Friday is considered to be one of the busiest shopping days of the year. It’s exciting for consumers, but can be a stressful day for retailers across the country due to lack of seasonal employees.

A seasonal job used to mean working a few hours during the holidays to make a little cash. But now, historically low unemployment and popularity of online shopping is changing the game. Stores are beginning to use more incentives to attract seasonal workers.

“We get free parking with the mall, and discounts on certain items”, says Charleston Town Mall Center Retail Employee Madison Dickson.

Retailers are on track to hire about 500,000 workers this year. Down from the 750,000 in 2014. This is partially contributed to retailers being more selective on who they hire. It all comes down to the customer service.

“We strive for everything. To get the right pieces for them, to help them pick out that special outfit”, says Dickson.

Human touch is something online shopping can’t offer, which is why companies are choosing to put more emphasis on the quality of employees rather than the quantity. Something some Black Friday shoppers agree with.

“You would think it would be hectic and they would run around a lot but they actually came up to you and looked into what you wanted so it was pretty great”, says one shopper.

Stores such as Target and Fed-Ex are raising their wages as much as $3-$4 from 2017 to bring in some seasonal employees.

