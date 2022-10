CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Some Charleston residents will need to take a detour from their usual routes for the next month.

According to the City of Charleston, the 1200 block of Staunton Road will be closed between Louden Heights Road and Ridgeway Road for approximately four weeks while crews repair a retaining wall.

The upper section of Staunton Road will still be accessible by taking Upper Ridgeway Road to Ridgeway Road.