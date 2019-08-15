Retired Cabell County Deputy Sheriff and son indicted on Fentanyl, gun charges

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Larry McCallister, 76, a retired Cabell County Deputy Sheriff, and his son Steven Dale McCallister, 45, have been indicted on various drug and gun crimes by a federal grand jury. United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced that the jury sitting in Huntington, West Virginia returned a six-count superseding indictment.

Steven was arrested on June 12, 2019, at a home in Barboursville following the execution of a search warrant on the residence. During the search, law enforcement officers seized approximately 1.2 kilograms of fentanyl, 300 grams of methamphetamine, over $8,000 in cash, $4,000 of which was from an earlier undercover purchase of fentanyl. A Smith and Wesson, Model 686, .357 revolver was also seized. Larry was at home and present during the search.

The superseding indictment charges Steven McCallister with:

Distribution of fentanyl

Possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl

Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking

Felon in possession of a firearm.

If convicted on all counts, he faces a sentence of 10 years to life in prison. The indictment also seeks forfeiture of approximately $4,040, the seized firearm and a 2007 Cadillac.

Larry McCallister is charged in the superseding indictment with maintaining a drug-involved premise and aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. If convicted on all charges, he faces a sentence of 5 to 40 years in prison.

“This is a significant case on many levels and a substantial event for the greater Huntington region,” said Stuart. “Had the fentanyl, in this case, hit the streets, potentially more than 750,000 people could have lost their lives to overdose. Massive quantities of fentanyl. Massive quantities of methamphetamine. And a gun. All of this incredibly heinous activity was based out of a normal house on a normal street in Barboursville. There was nothing special about this house in this typical neighborhood, in this All-American town, except that it was a haven for the poisons of death and the home of a retired Cabell County Deputy Sheriff.”

The investigation was conducted by members of the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT), the U.S. Department of Homeland Security – Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West and the West Virginia State Police. Assistant United States Attorney R. Gregory McVey is prosecuting the case.

