CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman is being recognized for her commitment to improving the lives of young children in the Mountain State.

On Wednesday, May 18, the staff and students at Spring Hill Elementary School in Huntington celebrated the retirement of their beloved principal Pam Bailey.

Bailey led the school for nearly four decades. In return for her love and dedication to the school and its children, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams unveiled an honorary street designation in her name as a way to say “thank you!”

“I’m really gonna miss the students, all this, you know,” Bailey said. “My whole entire adult life has been here. I will always love Spring Hill no matter how many years I’m away. It’ll always be my school.”

The street named in Bailey’s honor is “Pamela L.P. Bailey Way.”