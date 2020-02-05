Revote appoints Williams as next superintendent for Kanawha County Schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Dr. Tom Williams has received a new vote appointing him the next superintendent for Kanawha County Schools.

The Kanawha County Board of Education hosted a special session meeting with another vote in the motion to name Dr. Tom Williams as the new superintendent for Kanawha County Schools. The vote 3-2 was in favor to keep Williams as the next superintendent.

The special session brought out a packed house regarding new superintendent appointment.

The vote comes a week after Williams was originally appointed. He will take over the position July 1, 2020.

Dr. Williams has been deputy superintendent for six years. Before that, he served as the assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction in Kanawha County. He also served as principal of St. Albans High School for ten years and as a teacher there for seven years, among other positions in the system. In total, Williams has been an employee of Kanawha County Schools for 35 years.

Dr. Duerring announced his plans to retire at the end of the school year earlier this month.

