CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — More than four years after the incident, the reward for information leading to the arrest of a West Virginia man accused of shooting and killing a man in Kentucky is at $10,000, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals.

Charles Blevins, 36, of Williamson, has a warrant out for his arrest following the shooting death of Adrian Smith, 44, on July 6, 2019.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Blevins, who is considered armed and dangerous, according to U.S. Marshals, is six-feet-three-inches tall and weighs around 210 pounds. He has tattoos on his left and right forearms.

The U.S. Marshals say that he has likely changed the way he looks and might be using a different name.

He was previously convicted of second-degree murder in Cabell County in 2009. He was released on parole a decade later, the U.S. Marshals said.

Anyone with information on Blevins should contact the USMS Tip Hotline at 1-877-926-8332. You can also submit a tip by clicking here.