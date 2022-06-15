CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The ribbon cutting for the Rea of Hope Ryan Brown House happened on Wednesday.

Rea of Hope is an organization designed to help women suffering from alcohol or drug addiction while giving them an affordable place to live. The program has reunited 350 children with their mothers for over 17 years.

According to the Rea of Hope, the new home was funded by the Ryan Brown Addiction Recovery & Prevention Fund and facilitated by the DHHR.

The fund is named after Ryan Brown, who died of an overdose in 2014. In 2017, Brown’s family created the fund to memorialize their son.

Ryan Brown

They say the family also runs the addiction and overdose awareness organization, Ryan’s Hope.

Rea of Hope was awarded $276,643 to create a home for a reunited mother and her four children.

They say it took 18 months and brings their total number of properties to six with 37 beds in Charleston’s Historical District.