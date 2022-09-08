DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – The 21st annual Ribfest barbecue festival kicks off today, near the Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunbar!

The rib fest will consist of world-class and award-winning barbeque vendors from all around the country including New York, Texas, and South Carolina. If you’re not a fan of ribs or anything barbeque there is also a wide variety of other great foods, desserts, ice cream, and beverages.

Ribfest will be open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Tiffany Anderson, the event organizer says her father started Ribfest 21 years ago, and that’s the reason she keeps it going today. “He had been on vacation and saw a rib fest somewhere and thought you know we don’t have anything like that in West Virginia and he thought that that would be something that everyone would enjoy because who doesn’t love ribs so he started putting it together and using his expertise from other shows and this is what came to fruition,” says Anderson.

The wing eating contest is on Sunday, September 11 at 3 p.m., and there will be musical entertainment nightly.

Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children.