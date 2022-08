RICHWOOD, WV (WOWK) — A big crowd turned out today in Richwood for the last day of the Cherry River Festival.

The Nicholas County tradition started this year on July 29 and has been going on all week.

The grand parade included candy for the kids, music from high school marching bands and more. There will be music on Saturday night followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

(Photo courtesy of Nicholas County Commissioner Garrett Cole)

This year’s theme was “Celebrating Richwoods’ blossoming into the future!”