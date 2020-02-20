Rick Springfield concert in Ashland rescheduled

The Rick Springfield show at the Paramount Arts Center on Saturday, February 22nd, 2020 has been postponed due to illness. The event has been rescheduled for Thursday, April 16th at 7:30 pm, according to the Paramount Arts Center.

All tickets to the original show date this weekend will remain valid and automatically transfer to the new show date on April 16th.

The remaining tickets for the show are still on sale for the new concert date at the Paramount Art Center’s website. For ticketing questions, please contact the Box Office at 606-324-0007.

