NITRO, WV (WOWK) – Within the next two years, a popular hiking trail in Nitro will be nearly quadrupled in length.

Last month, the city of Nitro began an expansion project on the hiking trail along Ridenour Lake. Currently, the trail goes for about four miles. After the expansion, it will become 15 miles long.

The project is being funded by a $330,000 grant, which was evenly split between the city of Nitro and the Land and Water Conservation Fund, according to a city spokesperson.

The leading trailblazer on the project is a Nitro native named Tracy Toler. An avid outdoorsman, Toler says he has volunteered at the lake since he moved to Nitro seven years ago. Now he and a group of trail builders are using the grant money to make their beloved park even prettier.

“To be involved in building ten miles of new modern mountain bike trails half a mile from my home where I don’t need to load up bikes on a car from my house is phenomenal,” Toler said.

Fishermen like Gregory Pertee say the project is great news for the community.

“I think they do a good job of keeping the scenery around it pretty,” Pertee said. “They do a pretty good job of keeping the lake clean. Nobody can put a fish on the hook for you, but they try. They come as close as they can.”

John Coffey, a Nitro resident, says Ridenour Lake is a place he loves to take walks and unplug.

“The scenery is really peaceful out here, I just put in the AirPods and get lost,” Coffey said. “I just like nature, being offline from people. People are nuts.”

Toler says the project is expected to be completed in fall 2025.