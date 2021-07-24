Riders get ‘back on the saddle’ for 2021 Cabell County Fair

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Fairs and festivals are back after a year of cancellations due to the pandemic. The Cabell County Fair is one of many doing it big this year kicking off the week of fun activities Saturday afternoon.

In Barboursville Park, horse riders from all over the tri-state came out to show off their skills this weekend. Participants of all ages were invited to get back on the saddle and compete for the blue ribbon.

For some of the riders, this is their first event since the pandemic. Barn owner and instructor Susan Clagg says she’s competed in the horse show several times in the past and now she’s helping the next generation.

It’s pretty cool to come back and bring students with me and let them have the experience that I had when I was younger. Susan Clagg, barn owner and instructor



Horse show kicks off the Cabell County Fair. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

This wasn’t just a big day for those competing. Those in the audience say they’re glad to be able to enjoy an event they love and in person!

Everybody’s been cooped up from the covid-19 thing and have been separated from their children and grandchildren and I’m glad to get back out. Bonnie Collins, West Hamlin resident

As for the upcoming events, fair board assistant treasurer and horse show chairperson Kelsey Robinson says they are expecting a big crowd this year. The parade starts at around 2 p.m. with Marshall Thundering Herd’s head football coach Charles Huff as the grand marshal.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.