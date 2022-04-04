UPDATE (April 4, 2022 at 1:05 p.m.): Metro 911 says one person has been transported for medical treatment, but the severity of injuries is still unknown.

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a person driving a riding lawnmower rolled over a hillside at the 5000 block of Luray Lane on Monday around 12:24 p.m.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department and Kanawha County Ambulance Authority are on the scene.

Metro 911 says no one has been transported for medical treatment currently, and medics are checking for injuries.

There is no other information known at this time.