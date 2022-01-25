Ripley boil water advisory lifted after water main break closed schools

All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – A boil water advisory has been lifted for residents in Ripley, West Virginia after a water main break forced both Ripley Elementary and Ripley High School to switch to “non-traditional” learning days this morning.

Mayor Carolyn Rader says crews worked all night to repair a 12-inch water line and got water service restored this morning.

“People in Ripley have been so patient and understanding knowing that this is something that cannot be helped it’s sure not predictable we cannot predict this type of situation.”

Rader says it’s not feasible to replace all the old water lines in town, but they will continue to fix any breaks immediately.

The mayor made the following statement this morning on the city’s Facebook page: “I know you are as frustrated as we are with the water problems we are having. The 12-inch line continues to blow out. The crew again has worked all night to repair this line. Keeping fingers crossed as we come to the end of this repair, water will be restored by 9:00 am. You are as frustrated as our guys are, but trust me, they are working as hard as they can to make sure you have water. Just give them a thumbs up when you drive by and pray for their safety. Thank you very very much for your patience. Mayor Rader.”

