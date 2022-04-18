RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito was in Ripley, West Virginia, Monday, April 18, announcing $3 million dollars to upgrade the city’s wastewater and sewer system.

Capito also met with the Roane-Jackson Development Authority about broadband expansion. They plan to bring fast, reliable internet service to seven counties through the state’s “Gig Ready” program.

Capito says she fought to make sure West Virginia would get adequate money for broadband in the bipartisan infrastructure law.