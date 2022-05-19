RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) — If you enjoy shopping at yard sales, the Ripley community will have plenty to choose from in late May. The City of Ripley will host the “On Sale” events on Friday, May 27 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Times, locations and more details provided by the City of Ripley are below, although more houses will be included that have not been posted yet.

144 Skyline View Drive — May 27-28, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Clothing for men, women, teens and toddlers, plus shoes, purses, home decor and other items. “Something for everyone!” The City of Ripley said on Facebook.

231 Second Ave. — May 27-28, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Estate sale with new items and markdowns. Everything must go.

Third house on the left of Cemetery Road near Fairplain Cemetery — May 27-28, 8 a.m. to unknown time — Clothing for men, women and girls, plus furniture and more.

The City of Ripley said there will also be yard sales at 205 Edgewood Circle, 303 6th St., and Evans Dale Farms, but the City did not post times for those addresses. Ripley residents can send the city’s Facebook page a message if they are having a yard sale during the “On Sale” events and want their address posted.

The City also posted tips for those who will be shopping in the “On Sale” events. Those tips are below.