Ripley Independence Day celebration kicks off with socially-distant concert

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – Well it certainly was hot out there today, but that didn’t stop residents in Ripley from getting the weekend-long Independence Day festivities started.

Because it’s the 150th anniversary of the event, the city council and the mayor said it was important to keep the tradition going, and not cancel.

The concert looked a little different from previous years. It was “drive-in style” meaning people can park their car and watch the show from their vehicles. Mayor Carolyn Rader says that style actually has some positives

“People sort of automatically self distance, and right now as warm as it is they have the air condition in their cars.” Ripley Mayor Carolyn Rader

U.S. Kids were the grand openers, playing rock hits of the 80s and 90s, and getting the socially distant crowd excited. Residents say they are glad the celebration can continue.

“Its unprecedented, but I think the mayor and city council and everything has tried to do as much as they could to keep everybody connected.” Michael Skaggs, Ripley Resident

Proving that even small towns show big pride, Rader adds, “I have so much faith and trust in the people of Ripley. They’re going to make this work. We’re going to show everybody that a small city. We can make this work.”

