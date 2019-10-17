Ripley lineman also leads high school band

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Trey Jones has been on a football field for as long as he can remember. On Friday nights while his teammates get a little break at halftime, Trey’s show is just getting started.

“He’s an outstanding senior. He’s our field commander for the band. He’s our tuba player in the section been here all four years,” says Ripley High School band director, Jeanette Bowlby.



The high school’s head football coach, Eddie Smolder, adds, “He plays offensive line for us, and he’s our center, so he snaps the football. He’s big, and he has quick feet. And he works really hard and he’s a great kid.”

Trey pulls double duty every Friday night. He plays offensive line for the football team and at half time, he stays on the field to lead the band during their performance. He says the two activities are in completely different worlds, so of course, there are some good-natured pokes from both sides.

“Some will call me the band nerd or something like that. If you can play a scale, you can call me that, but if you can’t, I don’t want to hear it,” Jones jokes. “Same thing with the band, ‘Why do you play football you just get hurt’ and stuff like that, and I’m like you go hit somebody, and tell me if it’s really bad,” he says.

It’s an unusual combination, but one Jones thrives on.

He uses his multiple roles to inspire others not to be afraid to go against the grain.

“I have had so many kids come up to me after a game and say, ‘how do you do both?’ and I’m like there are two things, hard work and being determined to do it. And if you have those two things, you can accomplish anything you want,” says Jones.

You can see Jones in action as they take on Greenbrier East at home on Friday night.

