Ripley mayor named ‘Best in West Virginia’

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – The City of Ripley is excited to announce they have the “Best Mayor in West Virginia,” according to WV Living Magazine’s readers.

The Ripley Convention and Visitors Bureau said this morning on its Facebook Page Mayor Carolyn Rader was voted “Best Mayor” in the magazine’s 2021 “Best in West Virginia” annual reader survey.

Along with Rader being tapped for Best Mayor, Greater Ripley also has several first and second place winners in the survey. Ripley CVB says Hot Johnson’s was voted for “Best Hotdog” and the Fairplain Yacht Club got the vote for “Best Watering Hole” in the state. Vail took second place in the “Best Furniture Store” category, Sold Sisters came in second for “Best Realty” and Appalachian Distillery took the second spot for “Best Distillery.”

According to Ripley CVB, the survey included 25 categories for “Best in” the Mountain State and the full list of this year’s winners will be featured in the upcoming winter edition of WV Living Magazine.