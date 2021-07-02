Ripley parade: What goes into ‘America’s largest small town Independence Day Celebration’?

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) — For more than 100 years, the City of Ripley has celebrated the Fourth of July with a bang!

“It’s such a wonderful event, and what we’re celebrating is the birth of our country. We decided it deserves a little bit more than just one day,” said Mayor Carolyn Rader.

The Ripley Fourth of July parade is considered “America’s largest small town Independence Day celebration.”

This six-day celebration takes an entire year of planning and weeks worth of set up.

“We just love to brainstorm and try to get the excitement in the air in Ripley,” said Mayor Rader.

Concerts, carnivals, and events are held throughout the week leading up to the nation’s birthday. But the granddaddy of them all is the Ripley Fourth of July parade.

“We are going to have about 200 entries. That includes riders, all kinds of participants. From the horses, or parade marshal Mr. Woody Williams. And then it goes on and on and people will stay here until that last horse goes by,”

A fun festive event for the whole family to enjoy this weekend.

