Ripley police investigate fire that damaged several school buses

UPDATE (3:09 p.m. on Friday, September 24): Around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, the Ripley Volunteer Fire Department was told of a bus on fire at the bus garage in Ripley. Crews found three buses on fire and a fourth with minor heat damage. Ripley PD, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and JCEMS all responded to help on the scene.

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK)—According to the Ripley Police Department, Ripley PD and the State Fire Marshal are investigating a fire at the transportation office.

Courtesy: Ripley Volunteer Fire Department

The fire led to the damage of several school buses.

Ripley PD says they do not suspect arson at this time, but they are investigating all leads.