Ripley Police say missing teen girl found safe

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WOWK) –

UPDATE: The Ripley Police Department says the missing 16-year-old girl has been found and is safe at home.

ORIGINAL: The Ripley Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl who was last seen on Monday, August 19th, 2019. Police say Siera Marie Crook, 16, was last seen in the Ripley, West Virginia area.

Police say Crook was last seen wearing a Tie-dyed shirt with an alien on the front and blue jeans. If you see Crook and know her immediate location you are asked to call 9112. If you have any other information that may be helpful please call the Ripley Police Department 304-372-471.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.