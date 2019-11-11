Ripley Veterans Day Parade honors more than 700

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WOWK) – In a town that honors those who have served all year long, Veteran’s Day in Ripley, West Virginia is always a special one. While there are some very somber moments during the day’s events, there is also a celebration of those who have served.

“Today was perfect but it’s always perfect in Ripley when we have the opportunity to say thank you to the many veterans who showed up today and their families,” says Ripley’s Mayor, Carolyn Rader.

The parade honored more than 700 individual veterans. Some walked and some were honored with signs and posters. In this town, it’s no surprise that even some of the youngest residents want to tell veterans ‘thank you for your service’.

“For the veterans who sacrifice their lives for us, we are trying to help them back,” says 8-year-old Mason.