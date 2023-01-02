RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) — Director of the Ripley Convention and Visitors Bureau, Mike Ruben, has died, according to Ripley Mayor Carolyn Rader.

Ruben served as the voice of the Ripley High School sports teams, including football, basketball and baseball. He was also the voice of the Thundering Herd at one point.

At the end of December 2022, he helped to organize the city of Ripley’s 190th birthday celebration.

Ruben also helped with the planning of the city’s Fourth of July parade.

Rader says Ruben was an integral part of the city of Ripley.

“Our City is very saddened this evening. Our very own Mr. Ripley will be missed. Mike not only was the voice of the Thundering Herd at one time, but he was the voice of the Vikings, which he loved,” Rader said.