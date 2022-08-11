RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – Another round of strong storms leaves a big mess for neighbors: this time in Jackson County where roads were impassable and streets looked like rivers.

One of the hardest hit areas was Ripley Elementary School. Their gymnasium, cafeteria, and multiple classrooms were filled with puddles and mud. Crews and school staff are working hard and fast to clean everything up. Around 500 students attend this elementary school, and Superintendent of Jackson County Schools Will Hosaflook says they still plan on moving forward with their start date of August 24, despite the significant damage.

“It’s just a great community a lot of people put forth an effort when we are in need, and we are now. Right now, we are trying our best to get the school ready for a great first day on August 24.”

Hosaflook adds they are unaware of any financial assistance to help with cleanup efforts at this point.

“We’re unaware of any assistance at this point. But the extensive damage that has been caused by the flooding I’m sure that the state and other federal assistance will step in.”

Ripley Mayor Carolyn Rader says there will be cleaning kits available for pick up for anyone who may need them at the Jackson County 911 Center.