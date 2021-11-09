Ripley woman faces child neglect charges after home found in ‘deplorable’ condition

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia woman is being charged with felony child neglect charges after an apartment in Jackson County, WV, was found “in a deplorable state.”

According to a criminal complaint from the Jackson County, WV, Magistrate Court, Tara Jett, 35, of Ripley, was arrested on three counts of Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury after authorities were called to the apartment she and her three children had recently lived in.

The complaint states someone from the Jackson County Housing Authority called authorities on Oct. 26, 2021, the day after Jett left the property she had just been evicted from. The caller had gone to check the apartment and said they found it in “deplorable condition.”

The responding detective says when they arrived at the scene, they could smell “an overwhelming odor of urine and feces” from outside the doorway. Inside, they said found multiple open and unopened trash bags throughout the living and dining room as well as rotting food.

The complaint states the detective also found what they described as “a large pile of cat feces” in the dining room that was approximately 24×24 inches in diameter with a child’s footprint in the middle.

According to the complaint, the detective also found a large amount of clutter upstairs and what appeared to be feces stains on the walls. The detective said they had to step over and onto items just to get into the home’s bedrooms, one of which contained a crib covered in what they said they believed to be human feces. While inspecting the crib, the detective also said it appeared there had not been a mattress in the crib while it was being used.

The complaint states a neighbor also told authorities they “could always smell the stench of the apartment” Jett lived in.