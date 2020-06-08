Ripley, WV announces 4th of July entertainment line-up

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) -Ripley’s 150-year tradition of celebrating Independence Day in “America’s Largest Small-Town Independence Celebration” will continue in 2020.

Ripley Mayor Carolyn Rader says a two-day event is planned for Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4.

“America’s Largest Small-Town Independence Celebration is such an important part of our community,” Rader said. “It is a special event that also serves as a homecoming for so many families.”

Organizers say several changes will be implemented for the safety of those attending due to the current COVID-19 situation, including designated social distancing during the Grand Parade and a new location and spectator arrangement for the live stage entertainment.

The parade begins at noon on the 4th of July. The route will go from South Church Street near Ripley High School to West Main Street near Sheetz. City officials say six-feet family viewing areas will be designated along the route, and safety stations will be stocked with a supply of hand sanitizer and masks.

You can watch the parade live on air on WOWK 13 News or by live stream on wowktv.com. WOWK 13 News anchors Hannah Goetz and Jennifer Abney will be in the parade.

This year’s entertainment location is the plaza parking lot along Academy Drive to allow spectators to enjoy the concerts from their vehicles while avoiding over-crowded situations.

“It will be just like taking your family to a drive-in movie theatre,” Rader said. “Those who have pick-up trucks may put their lawn chairs in the back and enjoy the live entertainment.”

The line-up features two shows on the evening of July 3. Cleveland area band, U.S. Kids, will perform at 6:30 p.m. followed by Rick K & The Allnighters’ 20/20 Road Trip at 8 p.m.

On July 4, Rimshot will perform at 4 p.m., followed by Ultra Sound at 6 p.m. and Adam D. Tucker’s Vegas Tim McGraw Tribute at 8 p.m., with fireworks to follow.

More information on the bands and parade entry forms are available at Ripley4thofJuly.com. Entry forms for the parade are also available at Ripley City Hall during business hours.

