Ripley’s 2021 West Virginia Chocolate Festival set for late October

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) — The 14th annual West Virginia Chocolate Festival is set for this year in Ripley.

Admission is free and hours are from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.

(Courtesy: Ripley Convention & Visitors Bureau)

The festival begins at 10 a.m. with a parade that starts from South Church Street near Ripley High School to the Jackson County Courthouse. Vendors will be located on the courthouse lawn selling everything chocolate-related.

Festivities include photo ops with costumed Story Booth Characters and train rides. The train rides will be at the courthouse parking lot on Sycamore Street located behind Calvary United Methodist Church.

Registration for the Main Street Ripley’s Freakee 5K Run begins at 4 p.m. at the historic Alpine Theatre on Main Street, with the run beginning at 5 p.m. This event also doubles as Jackson County’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The top finishers of the run will receive a $100 prize.

Anyone who wants to register as a vendor for the Chocolate Festival can call the City of Ripley at 304-372-3482.

For additional information about the Freakee 5K Run, call Main Street Ripley at 304-372-1637.