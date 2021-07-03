Ripley’s 4th of July Parade brings in a crowd

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – For more than 150 years Ripley has celebrated the 4th of July with the West Virginia’s largest parade and that tradition continued Saturday.

After being scaled back last year due to the pandemic, Ridley’s 4th of July parade returned to its past glory. The parade brought in residents from all over the state, including Evans, West Virginia resident Keith McClone.

You just see the true spirit of a small-town community. People bond together and unite and really see that spirit of patriotism. Keith McClone, Evans resident



The 13 News team walk behind the Ripley High School marching band in the Ripley 4th of July parade. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Starting at the Ripley High School, the parade of more than 170 organizations, teams, and other entries made their way through downtown Ripley. You might have also recognized a few members from the 13 News team walking the parade route.

Unlike last year’s parade, this year’s event filled the streets with people anxiously waiting for the floats and vehicles to drive by.

Ripley resident Laura Hunter says her favorite part of the parade is the community involvement.

It’s a feeling of community and everybody just comes together and it’s nice. Laura Hunter, Ripley resident

World War II Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams was the grand marshal and he says everything about this parade shows true patriotism.

There is a spirit in this community this morning that not only lifts your spirit, but it lifts the spirit of everybody else. Hershel “Woody” Williams, WWII veteran/Medal of Honor recipient

With the spirit of patriotism shining bright, at 13 News, we were also walking in honor of News Director Rod Jackson who sadly passed away Wednesday after fighting a courageous battle with cancer.

