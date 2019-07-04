River float honors Logan, WV firefighter

LOGAN, W.Va (WOWK) – Friends of a City of Logan Firefighter killed in an accident spent their Independence Day floating the river and sharing memories of his life.

Friends of Ernie Woods gather for event in his honor.

The Freedom Float is a tradition in Logan County, WV but this year, a special person was missing from the river bank.

“He loved floating and fishing,” said fellow firefighter Isiah Beckett.

Ernie Woods was killed in an accident June 29. The river float was one of his favorite events so his friends dedicated this year’s event to him.

“I hope it is a way for his family to heal a little bit and to see how much he was loved,” said his friend Amber Viars.

People wore shirts with his name on them and put decals on their kayaks. There was also a moment of silence before putting the boats in the water.

“Everybody here was a part of his life in some way,” Viars said. Proceeds from the event will be used to establish a scholarship fund for Woods’ daughter.