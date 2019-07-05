River in Kentucky shows effects of alcohol spilled from Jim Beam fire

Flames and smoke rise from a bourbon warehouse fire at a Jim Beam distillery in Woodford County, Ky., Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Firefighters from four counties responded to the blaze that erupted late Tuesday. (Pat McDonogh/Courier Journal via AP)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WOWK) – A river in Kentucky is showing the effects of alcohol that spilled from the fire at the Jim Beam bourbon warehouse this past week.

The Kentucky River is increasingly showing the effects of the alcohol that spilled into Glenns Creek as a result of the July 2 fire in Woodford County.

Teams from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and representatives from Beam Suntory, along with three teams from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources are on the river, sampling water oxygen levels and documenting the number of fish killed. In addition to the assessment teams, there are teams on the river conducting active aeration to mitigate some of the effects to the aquatic life.

The agencies are seeing increasing quantities of dead and distressed fish. At this time, these agencies have identified dead fish downstream of the city of Frankfort. Other impacts observed on the river include foaming, discoloration, and odor.

The agencies are urging caution regarding the consumption of distressed fish. They recommend that if you discover fish that appear to be unhealthy or dying, do not capture or use for consumptive purposes. Never consume fish that have already died.