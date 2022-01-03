River levels continue to improve following weekend flooding

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – River levels are mostly dropping across the Tri-State but a couple of rivers are still seeing levels rise as tributaries continue to empty into larger bodies of water.

The Scioto River in Piketon is expected to crest early Tuesday right around flood stage, which will cause some low-lying issues in the area, particularly with backwater.

Meanwhile, in Portsmouth, the Ohio River is expected to crest Tuesday afternoon just a couple of feet below flood stage but that will still be a level high enough to cause some minor inconveniences.

All area rivers are expected to be dropping by Tuesday night and there are no signs of any additional river flooding in the near future.