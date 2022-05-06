KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A lockdown at Riverside High School has been lifted after rumors of a bomb threat.

According to Kanawha County Schools, school officials at Riverside became aware of the rumor this morning, but say there were no details or specific information.

Officials say the school went into a “precautionary” lockdown while law enforcement conducted a full check of the building as a precaution. According to Kanawha County Schools, nothing hazardous was located during the search.

KCS officials say no evidence has been found to support the rumor of a bomb threat. They say all students are safe and the school has returned to normal operations.