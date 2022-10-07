UPDATE: (12:20 P.M. Friday, Oct. 7) – First responders say a car fire in Charleston has been extinguished and Bigley Avenue is reopened.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A car fire has blocked a portion of Bigley Avenue in Charleston.

According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the fire happened this morning, Friday, Oct. 7 in the 1200 block of Bigley Avenue behind the Donut Connection.

No injuries have been reported at this time and crews say there is no exposure to the buildings.

The Charleston Fire Department responded to the scene.