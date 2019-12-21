Road closed after pedestrian struck in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Huntington Police say 5th Street and Miller Road in Huntington will be closed until further notice due to an accident.

Police say a vehicle struck a pedestrian around 7:25 p.m. this evening. The pedestrian has been transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

We will update you when the road reopens.

