All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021 12:00 am

UPDATE: Pedestrian fatally struck in Kanawha County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Metro 911 dispatchers say Greenbrier Street at Elkhart Drive in Milliken is closed after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

UPDATE: (7:30 P.M. Dec. 10, 2021): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says a pedestrian struck this evening has died. The incident happened around 5:40 p.m. this evening.

Deputies tell WOWK 13 News the man “could have been struck by as many as three vehicles.”

MILLIKEN, WV (WOWK) – Metro 911 dispatchers say Greenbrier Street at Elkhart Drive in Milliken is closed after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are on the scene “investigating and rendering aid.” Deputies say the vehicle that struck the person has remained on the scene.

There is no information on the person’s condition at this time or when the roadway will reopen.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS