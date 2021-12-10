UPDATE: Pedestrian fatally struck in Kanawha County

Metro 911 dispatchers say Greenbrier Street at Elkhart Drive in Milliken is closed after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

UPDATE: (7:30 P.M. Dec. 10, 2021): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says a pedestrian struck this evening has died. The incident happened around 5:40 p.m. this evening.

Deputies tell WOWK 13 News the man “could have been struck by as many as three vehicles.”

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are on the scene “investigating and rendering aid.” Deputies say the vehicle that struck the person has remained on the scene.

There is no information on the person’s condition at this time or when the roadway will reopen.