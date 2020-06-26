Road closed at scene of Kanawha County house fire

TORNADO, WV (WOWK) – Multiple crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Kanawha County.
The road is closed in the 5000 block of Smith Creek Road in Tornado as crews work to extinguish a fire that broke out shortly before 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020.
Officials say a small fire started in the back of a home and everyone was able to make it out of the home safely.
