Road Closed following accident in Cross Lanes

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WOWK) – The 600 block of Cross Lanes Drive in the Cross Lanes area is currently shut down due to a two-vehicle accident.

Emergency crews are on the scene and have no word of injuries at this time. The road will remain closed until further notice.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

