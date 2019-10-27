Road Closed following accident in Cross Lanes

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WOWK) – The 600 block of Cross Lanes Drive in the Cross Lanes area is currently shut down due to a two-vehicle accident.
Emergency crews are on the scene and have no word of injuries at this time. The road will remain closed until further notice.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
