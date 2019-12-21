Road closed in Huntington after roll-over crash, two injured

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Around 10pm on Friday night two people were transported to the hospital after a roll-over vehicle crash in Huntington.

An official with the Green Valley volunteer fire departments says the driver fell asleep behind the wheel of the car, which caused the car to drift to the side of the road, hit a rock and flip. The victims in the accident are suspected to have minor injuries.

The accident happened along the southbound lane of 16th Street near Susie Chapel Road and Hughes Branch road. Both lanes are currently shut down as crews clear the roadway. No other vehicles were hit, or people were injured in the accident.

Cabell County 911 Dispatch says the Huntington Police Department, Cabell Sheriffs Department, Cabell County EMS, and the Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to the accident.

