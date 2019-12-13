Road closed in Quincy following multi-vehicle accident

QUINCY, W.Va. (WOWK) – A portion of E Dupont Avenue is closed in Quincy, West Virginia due to a multi-vehicle accident.
Emergency dispatch officials say the accident happened in the 2700 block of E Dupont Avenue around 6:50 p.m. this evening when a coal truck traveling westbound smashed into the back of 3 cars stopped at a stoplight. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s department says multiple people were transported to the hospital.
The sheriff’s office is investigating, and a crash reconstruction team is on-site.
Officials say they hope to have the road back open in about an hour.
